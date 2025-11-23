EU Launches Women Venture Studio To Boost Digital Leadership In Kano

The European Union has taken a significant step to accelerate women’s leadership in Nigeria’s digital economy with the launch of the Women Venture Studio Digital Innovation Hub in Kano State.

The initiative is set to transform the entrepreneurial landscape of northern Nigeria by equipping women with digital skills, market access, and networks necessary to thrive in a technology-driven economy.

Emphasizing digital capabilities, sustainable business models, and circular fashion, the hub merges innovation with Kano’s rich creative traditions.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration in unlocking local potential.

She said, “The European Union is proud to be behind this initiative, but it is the local partners, like GIZ and others, who are truly bringing this vision to life. We are here to support, but it is you, the innovators, the entrepreneurs, and the communities, who will carry this work forward.”

Stefanowicz highlighted Kano’s historical significance and evolving role in technology-driven enterprise, adding, “The Women Venture Studio is an example of how we can bring together the richness of local heritage and the transformative power of technology to drive economic growth and women’s empowerment.”

Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzoi, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women in technology.

“Empowering women is not just a policy for us. It is a catalyst for Kano State’s digital future. Our full support for the Women Venture Studio Digital Innovation Hub reflects our commitment to ensuring that women stand at the forefront of innovation, entrepreneurship, and lasting economic growth,” he said, adding that the state aims to enhance skills development across all 44 local government areas.

Lead Partner of the Women Venture Studio, Mariam Lawan Gwadabe, described the initiative as a product of persistence and belief in women’s economic potential. “Nothing truly worthwhile ever comes easily. As we launch the Women Venture Studio today, it is a testament to years of dedication, collaboration, and the unwavering belief that we can create something transformative for women in northern Nigeria.”

Gwadabe emphasized the hub’s focus on circular fashion, rooted in Kano’s textile identity. “Kano has long been known as the Manchester of textiles in West Africa. With the Women Venture Studio, our goal is to revive this legacy using digital technologies and circular economy principles to empower women entrepreneurs in the fashion industry and create sustainable opportunities,” she added.

Thuweba Diwali, Country Lead of Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria, described the hub as a strategic investment in inclusive growth, commending the partners for their unwavering commitment.

The Women Venture Studio represents a major addition to the EU’s broader agenda of supporting digital transformation and private sector development in Nigeria.

Its long-term goal is to demonstrate that targeted investment in women innovators can drive sustainable economic growth, starting in Kano and scaling across the country.