EU Launches Project To Mitigate Climate Change-Induced Crises In Niger Delta

The European Union (EU) has launched an interventionist project aimed at helping dwellers of coastal communities across the Niger Delta area of Nigeria from the negative effects that result from climate change.

The Security Component Coordinator of the project Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi, announced this on Tuesday in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital during a two-day inception/ceremony and cooperative planning event.

With the theme “coping with climate change as a cause of conflict in coastal communities of West Africa (C7-West Africa), the coordinator promised that the EU will render support to the affected areas in the best possible approach, just as it will get commitments from state and non-state actors regarding the project.

Speaking earlier, the Governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Gideon Ekeuwei, called on the European Union, to intensify their support and approach in helping coastal communities from negative effects as a result of climate change.

Ekeuwei also thanked the Italian Shipping Academy for appointing the Nigeria Maritime University as a local implementing partner.

He said “The state government is ready to partner with the EU to ensure the success of the project.

Fielding questions from journalists, leaders of coastal communities expressed optimism of better days ahead for their people who suffer negative impacts, as well as, conflicts that are induced by climate change.

Also, the chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council applauded the train the trainers’ workshops scheduled to hold in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Cross River States soon.

Also present at the event are Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff and Director-General of the National Environmental Standards, Regulations Enforcement Agency