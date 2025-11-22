EU Launches €30m Initiative To Empower Artists, Promote Cultural Cooperation

The European Union (EU) has unveiled a major €30 million investment aimed at transforming opportunities for Nigerian artists, cultural and creative professionals across Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe.

The funding, channelled through the newly launched Africa–Europe Partnerships for Culture (AEPC) Nigeria Cluster and implemented by the Goethe-Institut, was designed to expand creative networks, stimulate cross-continental collaboration, and support large-scale artistic development.

The AEPC initiative, which forms part of a broader EU cultural investment strategy across Africa, would fund international collaboration opportunities for Nigerian artists, cultural organisations, and creative professionals, enabling deeper exchange and co-creation with partners across Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, said the EU’s investment reflects its belief in culture as an engine for growth, adding that the Nigeria Cluster underscores Europe’s commitment to financing cultural cooperation between Africa and Europe

He said: “We see culture as a driver of mutual understanding, creative innovation, and economic opportunity. Culture is part and parcel of our Global Gateway strategy, aiming at connecting people and creating opportunities and sustainable shared prosperity.

“The EU remains committed to deepening partnerships that amplify African voices and foster cultural diversity. Our goal is to create spaces where voices can be heard, where creative talents can grow without limits and where stories that often remain unseen and forgotten can find themselves in the global community.”

Mignot also highlighted other EU-funded cultural programmes demonstrating Europe’s ongoing financial commitment, saying, “In fact, AEPC is not the only proof of our commitment.

“Let me just mention two other EU-funded cultural programmes in Africa: Strengthening African-European Museum partnerships, a €20 million programme to support collaborative projects between African and European museums and Creative Africa, a €15 million upcoming project that will support collaboration between the two Audiovisual ecosystems.

“We also support the strengthening of cultural policy, in Nigeria, like in many other countries in the world. And then, there is a string of smaller supports that we bring to cultural actors, like the Festival of Illustrators that took place here a couple of months ago or the Eastern Nigeria Film Festival in Enugu, where I will be next week with several of our Member States’ Ambassadors.”

Mignot emphasised that the EU’s funding was geared towards ensuring Nigerian creatives can access new global opportunities.

“Together, we can ensure that no creative is left behind, and that talent from West, East, South and North Nigeria can thrive on international stages. We just have to spread the voice and encourage as many organisations and creators to check if they are eligible, build or finalise strong projects and apply.”

Director of the Goethe-Institut Nigeria, Dr Nadine Siegert, said the financial investment marks a significant moment for Africa–Europe cultural collaboration.

She said: “Nigeria’s creative sector is a force to be reckoned with, diverse, innovative, and increasingly recognised on the global stage. Through initiatives like the AEPC, we are not only showcasing Nigeria’s talent internationally but also creating pathways for collaboration, learning, and sustainable development within the cultural industry.”

Siegert reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to investing in Nigeria’s creative ecosystem. “Our commitment is rooted in three key pillars: collaboration, capacity building, and visibility and access. Goethe-Institut is committed to ensuring that opportunities in the cultural sector are accessible to all.

“By supporting creative hubs, digital platforms, and funding mechanisms, we aim to bridge gaps in resources and visibility, empowering a diverse range of artists and cultural professionals to thrive.”

Across West Africa, the AEPC funding would support cultural cooperation among 16 countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo and the EU.

With its €30 million budget, the project aims to train 250 professionals, support 450 artists, connect 48 festivals, and significantly deepen West Africa–EU cultural relations for long-term social and economic impact.