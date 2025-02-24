EU, Israel Resume Dialogue With Focus On Gaza’s Future

Share

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, on Monday called for a constructive dialogue, saying he was braced for criticism from some European countries as he arrived for talks in Brussels.

Saar is meeting senior European officials to revive a dialogue with the European Union as the bloc considers a role in the reconstruction of Gaza following last month’s fragile ceasefire deal.

“I’m looking for a constructive dialogue, an open and honest one, and I believe that this is what it will be. We know how to face criticism. It’s okay as long as criticism is not connected to delegitimization, demonisation, or double standards … but we are ready to discuss everything with an open mind,” he said.

The Israeli Foreign Minister will co-chair a meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in the first such session since 2022. Talks are set to focus on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israeli-Palestinian relations and changing regional dynamics.

According to him, within the EU there are very friendly countries, there are less friendly countries, adding that Monday’s meeting showed a willingness to renew normal relations.

Recall that the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and Israel’s response, exposed sharp divisions within the EU.

While all members condemned the Hamas attacks, some staunchly defended Israel’s war in Gaza as others condemned Israel’s military campaign and its toll on civilians.

