EU Is Strong Enough To Defend Its Interests Towards US- German Chancellor

Share

Amid the ongoing shake-up in the policies of the United States (US) following the inauguration of the 47th President, Donald Trump, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz has said that the Europen Union (EU) is strong enough to pursue its interests in trade talks with the US government.

Scholz who spoke on Monday made this remark after a meeting with fellow EU leaders.

According to him, “The European Union is strong. We have every opportunity to make sure we can look after our own interests.

“And that is also a message to the United States, which at the same time is connected to us through an outstretched hand.”

The German Chancellor also hailed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for winning breathing room from US President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs.

READ ALSO:

“The Mexican president is a smart politician. She played it cool,” he said.

Scholz also acknowledged problems in the common EU defence policy such as fragmentation and the absence of large common defence programmes.

He also commented on Trump’s latest demand for Ukraine to provide the US with rare earths in exchange for more aid by saying it would be very selfish, and very self-centred.

Scholz further stated that such resources would be better used for the country’s reconstruction after the war.

Share

Please follow and like us: