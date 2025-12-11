EU Invests €45m To Boost Digital Transformation In Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has announced a fresh investment of €45 million aimed at accelerating the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy, strengthening its innovation ecosystem, and supporting technology-enabled development.

The funding is part of the EU’s broader Digital Economy Package for Nigeria under the Global Gateway initiative, Europe’s flagship strategy for sustainable and trusted global partnerships.

The agreement was signed on Thursday during the EU–Nigeria Digital Open Day in Brussels by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela.

Minister Tijani, endorsing the agreement, noted that the partnership aligns with Nigeria’s drive to build a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive digital economy.

He explained that the investment will strengthen cooperation between Nigeria and the EU across key areas, including digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital governance, skills development, and support for tech-driven enterprises.

European Commissioner Síkela described Nigeria as a key partner whose digital potential offers vast opportunities for innovation, investment, and job creation across Africa and beyond.

He stated that this additional financing reaffirms the EU’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, bridging technological gaps, and delivering wider socio-economic benefits to millions of citizens.