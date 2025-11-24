EU Initiative Positions Women As Drivers Of Digital Equality In Northern Nigeria

The European Union has launched the Women Venture Studio Digital Innovation Hub in Kano State, a programme strategically designed to close gender gaps in digital leadership and entrepreneurship.

By equipping women with digital tools, cutting-edge entrepreneurial training, and market access networks, the hub seeks to rebalance an ecosystem historically tilted away from women’s full participation by dismantling long-standing structural barriers that limit women’s economic power, especially in northern Nigeria.

Blending technology with culture, the Women Venture Studio also anchors its work in sustainable business and circular fashion—areas where local women have traditionally contributed but rarely led at scale.

At the launch, Head of Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, highlighted the power of equitable collaboration in unlocking women’s potential.

She said: “The European Union is proud to be behind this initiative, but it is the local partners, like the Blue Sapphire Hub, the local women business association, academia and many other women businesses and innovators, who are truly bringing this vision to life.

“We are here to support, but it is you, the innovators, the entrepreneurs and the communities, who will carry this work forward.”

In her remarks, Stefanowicz also emphasised Kano’s cultural evolution into a gender-inclusive innovation hub, adding: “Kano is a cultural melting pot, known for its creativity and now poised to become a centre for digital innovation.

“The Women Venture Studio is an example of how we can bring together the richness of local heritage and the transformative power of technology to drive economic growth and women’s empowerment.”

Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, who reaffirmed that gender inclusion was more than political rhetoric, said it was a development strategy, even as he added that the emphasis was equally clear; women must be central to the state’s digital transformation.

He said, “Empowering women is not just a policy for us. It is a catalyst for Kano State’s digital future. Our full support for the Women Venture Studio Digital Innovation Hub reflects our commitment to ensuring that women stand at the forefront of innovation, entrepreneurship and lasting economic growth.”

Reflecting the state’s intention to expand opportunities across all 44 LGAs, he added, “We believe their ideas, resilience and leadership will shape a more inclusive and technologically advanced Kano State. Initiatives like the Women Venture Studio and SheCode embody the future we are building, one where no woman is left behind.”

Lead Partner of the Women Venture Studio, Mariam Lawan Gwadabe, said the launch represents a long journey toward ensuring women’s innovation is taken seriously.

She noted: “Nothing truly worthwhile ever comes easily, and this is a lesson that has guided me throughout this journey. As we launch the Women Venture Studio today, it is a testament to years of dedication, collaboration and the unwavering belief that we can create something transformative for women in northern Nigeria.”

Connecting gender empowerment to Kano’s textile heritage, Gwadabe explained the hub’s focus on circular fashion, saying: “Kano has long been known as the Manchester of textiles in West Africa. With the Women Venture Studio, our goal is to revive this legacy, using digital technologies and circular economy principles to empower women entrepreneurs in the fashion industry and create sustainable opportunities.”

Country Lead for the Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria, Thuweba Diwali, framed the initiative as a direct investment in inclusive economic growth.

Represented by Daniel Ritter, she said: “With the establishment of the Women Venture Studio, we are proud to have taken another step towards a well-equipped supporting structure for MSMEs in Kano and the northwest region of Nigeria.”

She commended the programme’s partners for “never stopping driving and pushing to reach this moment today.”

Beyond its immediate impact, the Women Venture Studio serves as a flagship in the EU’s broader push for a gender-balanced digital economy in Nigeria.

”Its long-term vision is to demonstrate that empowering women innovators is not only socially equitable but economically catalytic, starting in Kano and expanding nationwide.