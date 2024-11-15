EU Inaugurates Second Cohort Of Youth Sounding Board

Share

The European Union (EU) has inaugurated the second cohort of the Youth Sound – ing Board (YSB) Nigeria, comprising 25 young people drawn from across the country.

Through the YSB Nigeria, the European Union provides a platform for young people to have an influence on the policies and programmes by the EU Delegation in Nigeria.

In his remarks, European Union Ambassadordesignate to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, explained that through the programme, the EU hopes to enable active engagement and exchanges between young people and decision-makers.

He further stated that the YSB has been advising the EU Delegation on youth participation and empowerment across a broad range of topics, such as employment, education, environment and climate change, human rights and democracy, peace and security, digitalisation, technology, gender, and social inclusion.

He said: “Sometimes, the EU is asked what its interest, purpose and objective are in cooperating with Nigeria. Our main interest is to help this country build a stable, united, prosperous and sustainable future. This is also in our interest.

“Young people are the future. Now, there is a stronger inter-generational gap. This is because society has changed, technology has changed, and there are, perhaps, more differences between how young people are living their formative years compared to older generations.”

Mignot further added that the YSB was created to influence the EU Delegation’s interventions and its impact on local communities across the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: