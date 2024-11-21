EU Hails Mbah Over Nigeria Solar-For-Healthcare Project

Share

The European Union has commended Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for becoming the first state to key into the Nigeria Solar-for-Health Project, NISHP, an initiative of the EU to provide 24-hour access to clean, efficient, and reliable energy to public healthcare facilities across Nigeria.

The commendation was given by the Head, Green and Digital Economy Section, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Miss Inga Stefanowicz, during a working visit by the delegation and its technical partners to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, on the sidelines of the official launch of the NISHP in the state capital.

Miss Stefanowicz said the EU was also interested in harnessing all the renewable energy potentials in the state, and would, therefore, be visiting some of the sites with such potentials.

“Congratulations for having been the first state and governor, who has committed time, resources, and money to this Nigeria-Solarfor- Health Project.

