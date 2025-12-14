EU, Gombe Launch Solar-Powered Health Project To Tackle Power Deficit In Healthcare

In a major effort to address chronic electricity shortages undermining healthcare delivery, the European Union (EU) and the Gombe State Government have formally launched the Nigeria Solar for Health Project (NISHP) in the state, unveiling a solar-powered initiative designed to electrify health facilities and improve service delivery.

NISHP is part of the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy in Nigeria, which promotes sustainable and inclusive infrastructure across key sectors, including energy, health, transport, the digital economy, and education. In Gombe State, the project builds on earlier electrification of primary healthcare centres, with expanded focus on strengthening secondary health facilities and stimulating local economic activity.

The launch also featured the inauguration of a Project Implementation Steering Committee, tasked with overseeing the deployment and long-term sustainability of solar microgrids across selected healthcare facilities in the state, following similar rollouts in other parts of the country.

Speaking at the event, Head of Section, Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, stressed the critical role of electricity in effective healthcare delivery.

“Electricity is vital for accessing healthcare services, and the shortage of energy in healthcare facilities poses significant challenges to delivering effective care,” she said.

Stefanowicz noted that essential medical equipment, diagnostic tools, and basic services such as lighting and water supply depend on reliable power, adding that Nigeria’s health sector continues to face severe energy deficits.

“In Nigeria, only about 30 to 40 percent of public primary health centres are operational, and nearly 40 percent of those lack electricity,” she said, noting that many operational facilities rely on costly diesel generators or improvised lighting such as torchlights and kerosene lamps.

According to her, NISHP is designed to close these gaps through the installation of solar microgrids that will power healthcare facilities while also supporting surrounding small and medium-scale enterprises.

“In Gombe, we plan to install solar microgrids with a cumulative capacity exceeding 300 kilowatts to power at least 10 primary health centres and support nearby small and medium enterprises,” she added.

She described the project as a critical, though incremental, step towards sustainable and equitable healthcare delivery. “While the initiative may not resolve all challenges, it marks an important step towards sustainable and equitable healthcare delivery in the state,” she said.

“We are confident that this partnership will bring tangible improvements in healthcare delivery, economic activity, and climate resilience.”

Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare access across the state.

“Gombe State has consistently shown its commitment to improving healthcare access, and this project further strengthens our capacity to serve our communities,” he said.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Manassah Jatau, the governor emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving lasting impact.

“With strong partnerships between the government and our international partners, we are confident that this project will have a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our people,” he added.

Team Lead at NTU International for NISHP, Nasiru Bello, assured stakeholders of effective implementation, saying: “We are ready to translate planning into action and ensure that each site receives reliable, high-quality solar power for years to come.”

Also speaking, Programme Manager, Energy and Circular Economy at the EU Delegation, Godfrey Ogbemudia, highlighted the scalability of the initiative.

“This project demonstrates a new approach that combines public service with commercial viability and sustainability. What begins here in Gombe can expand across Nigeria,” he said.

The Gombe State Commissioner for Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, said stable electricity would be transformative for healthcare delivery in the state.

“Reliable electricity in healthcare facilities is transformative. It enables proper use of medical equipment, ensures safe deliveries, and improves overall patient care,” he said.

Unreliable power supply has long constrained healthcare delivery nationwide, with outages and heavy dependence on generators disrupting essential services. Under NISHP, solar microgrids will provide 24-hour electricity for lighting, vaccine cold storage, water pumps, and critical medical equipment, while also supplying power to nearby businesses to stimulate socio-economic growth.

Beyond NISHP, the EU has supported other renewable energy initiatives in Gombe State, including a 320-kilowatt small hydropower project in Balanga, implemented by UNIDO. Together, these investments reflect a broader commitment to energy access and climate-resilient infrastructure aligned with Nigeria’s development priorities.

The Gombe launch follows earlier NISHP rollouts in Plateau, Enugu, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Ekiti states. Nationally, the programme aims to deploy more than 2.5 megawatts of solar power and 600 megawatt-hours of battery storage, electrifying dozens of health facilities and supporting host communities.

As the steering committee begins its work, both the EU and the Gombe State Government reaffirmed their commitment to sustainability, transparency and accountability to ensure communities fully benefit from the transition to solar-powered healthcare.