EU: Global Gateway To Enhance Nigeria’s Infrastructural Development

To further enhance infrastructural development in Nigeria, the EU, through its special purpose vehicle – Global Gateway initiative – will disburse €150 billion in four years by 2027 to Nigeria and other African countries, with Nigeria set to feature prominently in the investment package.

The initiative will enable Nigeria to achieve enhanced infrastructure connectivity, including transport, energy, and digital networks; support agriculture, economic growth, health and education; promote sustainable development and environmental protection; and foster cooperation and partnerships with Nigeria and other partner countries.

In Nigeria, the initiative is supporting the following sectors: Digital, climate and energy, transport, education and research, and health.

Massimo De Luca, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, who disclosed this in Lagos, explained that the initiative was deliberately designed to enhance connectivity, promote sustainable development, and strengthen economic ties between the EU and its partner countries, including Nigeria.

He said: “The EU has projects in Nigeria and in the region. During the period of 2021 to 2024, as EU Delegation in Nigeria, we implemented about €700 million in cooperation from the EU in Nigeria alone.

“Our activities in Nigeria are very important. The EU, plus the the EU member states with embassies in Nigeria here in Nigeria, in Abuja in particular, together, we still represent the biggest donor partner for Nigeria.

“For the EU, over the last two years, the focus has been very much on what we call the Global Gateway. Global Gateway is indeed a massive initiative. It is about €300 billion in finance to be deployed mostly in Africa, but also in other developing countries in Latin America and Asia.”

De Luca explained that the EU, through the Global Gateway initiative, instead of focusing solely on capacity building, technical assistance, and trying to lift up the capacity of the country in specific areas, it uses investments as the anchor.

“This is exciting but a bit unusual for us because it requires us from the Development Cooperation department of the EU to work closely with investors. Investors can be in the private sector or public sector.

We don’t discriminate, as long as they commit to an investment that needs to be sustainable for the long-term,” he said. Noting that finance for the focus sectors is essential for the initiative, he added:

“The instrument that we use is not necessarily the use of grants or contracts for technical assistance, but finance becomes an essential part. There must be a loan or equity.

There must be somebody ready to put finance in the project. This is done to ensure the viability of the project. “This is why our relation with EuroCham, for example, has been so important because they aggregate European investors already present in Nigeria, and they can work with us to identify the priority projects they would like to pursue.”

De Luca further disclosed that the EU is supporting Ni – geria’s digital transformation plan by working closely with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Bosun Tijani, particularly through the deployment of 90,000 km of fibre optic cables throughout the country, establishment of systems for e-governance, and the development of digital skills, particularly for young Nigerians.

He said: “We are working closely with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Bosun Tijani. We want to play a big role in supporting the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy with regards to three aspects of his agenda.

First, is the deployment of the 90,000 km of the fibre optic cables throughout the country, where a number of development partners are also contributing.

There is also the establishment of systems for e-governance in Nigeria to facilitate the interoperability and sustainability of the e-governance systems in the country. The third is digital skills.

