EU Gives Meta, Snap Dec. 1 Ultimatum To Answer Child Protection Query

The European Union (EU) has given a December 1, 2023 deadline to the owners of social media platforms, Meta and Snapchat to provide further details on their efforts to shield minors from dangerous and illicit content.

The EU made the announcement on Friday, November 10 via its official X page, saying the social media platforms have until December 1 to reply to their query.

New Telegraph reports that the EU added Meta and Snap to its growing list of tech companies it is probing to see how they are complying with a new law meant to stop illegal content online after announcing a probe into YouTube and TikTok on Thursday.

Also, last month, the Commission issued urgent orders to Meta, X, and TikTok, among other firms, requiring them to provide information about the steps they had taken to prevent the spread of violent content, hate speech, and terrorist-related content on their platforms.

According to the union, the probes are only an initial stage under the EU’s Digital Services Act, which came into force in August and do not themselves constitute an indication of legal violations or a move towards punishing the companies.

The Commission can open investigations into the companies if it is not satisfied with their responses.

Major online platforms now have to take additional steps to remove dangerous and unlawful content, or risk fines of up to 6% of their global revenue, under the recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA).