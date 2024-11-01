EU, Germany Support Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Sector With N30.5bn

Share

The European Union (EU) and Germany are supporting Nigeria with €17.9 million (approx N30.5 billion) grants to improve and expand its renewable energy sector.

Deputy German Ambassador to Nigeria Johannes Lehne made the announcement at the launch of the Third Phase of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) yesterday in Abuja.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his country to assisting Nigeria to achieve its energy transition target. Lehne said the goal of the NESP was to enable more Nigerians to have access to reliable and affordable energy.

According to the envoy, technologies and investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency will be key for diversifying Nigeria’s energy mix and decarbonising the five critical sectors identified in the Energy Transition Plan (ETP).

He said the German government’s partner ship with GIZ and the EU in conjunction with the Nigerian government had paved the way for the various projects of the World Bank in the sector in Nigeria.

The Ministry of Power Permanent Secretary Mahmuda Mamman commended the EU and Germany for their continuous support of energy security in the country.

Mamman described the 3rd phase of the programme as “a welcome idea” that would build on the achievements of NESP II by attracting more investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency as well as support towards the objectives of Nigeria’s Electricity Act 2013, aimed at stabilising the electricity market in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: