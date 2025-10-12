EU, Germany Launch German–Nigerian Flare4Value Project To Curb Gas Flaring

The European Union (EU) and the German Embassy in Abuja have launched the German–Nigerian Flare4Value Project under the EU Green Diplomacy Week, aimed at tackling gas flaring and promoting sustainable energy development in Nigeria.

The initiative seeks to convert flared gas into valuable products, unlocking new economic opportunities through gas optimisation and greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation. It also aims to create green jobs, enhance local capacity, and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s net-zero ambitions.

Head of the German–Nigerian Hydrogen Office, Kristina Fuerst, described the initiative as “a significant milestone in the German–Nigerian partnership and our joint commitment to transforming environmental challenges into economic opportunities.”

She added that reducing gas flaring is “not only a climate priority but also a gateway to energy access, industrial growth, and sustainable development for Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Germany in Nigeria, Johannes Lehne, highlighted the dual importance of emission reduction.

“The strategic significance of gas flaring reduction represents both an environmental imperative and an economic opportunity. By capturing and utilising flare gas, we not only cut emissions but also create value for power generation and industry,” he said.

Lehne further noted that Flare4Value “reflects the strength of the German–Nigerian partnership and the EU’s wider commitment to supporting Nigeria’s leadership in climate action.”

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Vitalis Obi, said the project underscores Nigeria’s shared commitment to reducing emissions and unlocking the full potential of its gas resources.

He noted that partnerships such as Flare4Value can transform flare gas into an engine for cleaner energy, industrial growth, and sustainable development.

Implemented under H₂-diplo, a GIZ programme commissioned by the German Federal Foreign Office and financed by the International Climate Initiative (IKI), the project supports Germany’s international energy and climate diplomacy. H₂-diplo partners with countries to promote the use of green hydrogen for economic diversification and decarbonisation.

Nigeria remains one of the world’s top seven gas-flaring countries, losing billions in potential revenue annually while contributing significantly to GHG emissions. In 2022 alone, the country flared around 275 billion standard cubic feet of gas, emitting over 16 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, a practice that contravenes Nigeria’s Climate Change Act (2021), which mandates strict carbon budgeting and emission reduction.

The German–Nigerian Flare4Value initiative is designed to address this challenge head-on by reducing flare-gas emissions, improving gas utilisation, and aligning Nigeria’s oil and gas sector with its Energy Transition Plan. A key innovation of the project is its exploration of flare gas-to-hydrogen pathways, turning waste into clean energy carriers and stimulating industrial growth.

Representing the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Godfrey Ogbemudia, Programme Manager for Energy, Circular Economy and Climate Change, said:

“Reducing what goes into the atmosphere today is a responsibility we all share. It’s encouraging to see Nigeria’s flare-reduction efforts already yielding results; this project takes those gains even further.”

Ogbemudia added that the initiative “isn’t only about environmental protection; it’s about creating new business opportunities through gas commercialisation and cleaner energy solutions that benefit people and the planet.”

Through structured dialogue, technical collaboration, and private-sector engagement, the project provides a high-level bilateral platform for Germany and Nigeria to deepen cooperation on climate action.

With its launch under the EU Green Diplomacy Week, the project reinforces the EU’s commitment to strong partnerships in multilateral decarbonisation efforts. Nigerian partners include the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gas Aggregator Company of Nigeria (GACN), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

The project was formally introduced at a virtual kick-off meeting on 29 September, followed by Thursday’s high-level event in Abuja. A study tour to Germany is scheduled for October, bringing together Nigerian and German public- and private-sector stakeholders. It will culminate in a multistakeholder conference in Abuja on 4 December 2025, where a discussion paper on flare-gas reduction will be presented alongside a B2B exchange platform for Nigerian and German businesses.

By linking flare-gas reduction with hydrogen development, the Flare4Value project bridges climate action and economic opportunity. It supports Germany’s and the EU’s broader energy diplomacy while advancing Nigeria’s national priorities, reducing emissions, creating industrial value, and strengthening the country’s energy transition toward a more resilient and diversified economy.