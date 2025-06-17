EU, Germany Inaugurate 2 Energy Efficiency Networks In Kano

Share

The European Union (EU) in partnership with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), have launched two Energy Efficiency Networks (EEN) in Kano State.

These initiatives seek to support Kano State which is Northern Nigeria’s commercial and industrial hub, in addressing the energy challenges impacting the state’s economic growth and social development, promote inclusive growth and strengthen energy transition efforts of the Nigerian Government.

Speaking during the inauguration of the networks, Team Leader, Green and Digital Economy, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, said while Kano State was a big hub of economic activity and manufacturing, it experiences energy deficits, which were great impediments to performance and productivity of businesses and manufacturers in the state.

To address this challenge, she stated that the EU was partnering with the state to address these challenges.

She said: “The EU in Nigeria has been engaging and partnering with Nigeria for many years to address energy and electrification deficit, especially in view of the socioeconomic development of the country.”

Highlighting the importance of improving energy efficiency, Stefanowicz said: “We focus on renewable energy primarily here in the state, and we have had some achievements in terms of solar power and additional capacities.

Now, we are looking at the hydro sector in Kano State. “There is great work to be done in energy efficiency in reducing the cost for manufacturers and businesses, reducing greenhouse emissions, and improving the environment.

“Saving and improving energy efficiency is as important as working to install new energy capacities. “This is what the Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP) has been doing for years now.”

The Commissioner, Investment, Commerce, Industry and Cooperative, Kano State, Shehu Wada Sagagi, said, “This initiative cannot come at a better time. Energy efficiency has always been a problem for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

