EU, Germany, FG Host GET.invest Inaugural Meeting

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the German Embassy, and the Federal Ministry of Power have convened national stakeholders for the inaugural Steering Committee meeting of GET.invest Nigeria, aimed at accelerating the country’s clean energy transition.

Co-chaired by the Federal Ministry of Power, the EU, and the German Embassy, the committee assessed progress, set priorities, and adopted a roadmap to scale up clean energy deployment across the country.

Country Coordinator of GET.invest Nigeria, Lawrence Edeeke, presented the composition of the committee, which includes the Federal Ministry of Power, Rural Electrification Agency, EU Delegation, BMZ/German Embassy, Central Bank of Nigeria, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association Alliance (REEEA), and GIZ through its Nigeria Energy Support Programme.

Deputy EU Ambassador, Zissimos Vergos, described GET.invest Nigeria as “the essential ecosystem to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with financiers,” and emphasized its potential to elevate Nigeria’s green economy to global prominence.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Power, Engineer Temitope Dina said, “We want to move from power points to power plants,” highlighting the government’s commitment to scaling up from pilot initiatives to full-scale clean energy projects.

Representing the German Embassy, Johannes Lehne described the launch of the steering committee as “a highly symbolic step,” marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy transition journey.

Prof. Magnus Oma, speaking for the Renewable Energy Alliance, stressed the need to de-risk investments through blended finance models tailored to the Nigerian energy market.

Since its launch just nine months ago, GET.invest Nigeria has received nearly 90 applications from clean energy developers, selecting 35 projects for support. Through its Edge Finance initiative, it has also partnered with five commercial banks Sterling Bank, First Bank, WEMA, Fidelity, and Ecobank exceeding its initial target and positioning these institutions as key players in green financing.

With the Steering Committee now fully operational, GET.invest Nigeria is set to provide strategic oversight, align efforts with national energy targets, and ensure effective governance. The committee will convene twice yearly, with the next meeting scheduled for February 2026.

GET.invest Nigeria is expected to serve as a catalyst for systemic change, supporting project developers, mobilising finance, and accelerating Nigeria’s transition to a sustainable energy future.