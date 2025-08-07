EU, Germany, FG Develop Roadmap To Scale Up Clean Energy Deployment

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the German Embassy, and the Federal Government have jointly developed a strategic roadmap to scale up the deployment of clean energy in Nigeria.

This was unveiled at the inaugural Steering Committee meeting of GET.invest Nigeria, co-chaired by the Federal Ministry of Power, the EU, and the German Embassy. The committee reviewed progress, outlined key priorities, and agreed on a framework to accelerate Nigeria’s energy transition.

Deputy EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Zissimos Vergos, described GET.invest Nigeria as “the essential ecosystem to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with financiers,” adding that the initiative aims to elevate Nigeria’s green economy to global prominence.

In just nine months, GET.invest Nigeria has received nearly 90 applications from clean energy developers, with 35 projects selected for direct support.

Through its Edge Finance initiative, the programme has partnered with five commercial banks, Sterling Bank, First Bank, WEMA, Fidelity, and Ecobank exceeding its initial targets and positioning these institutions as key drivers of green finance in Nigeria.

Country Coordinator of GET.invest Nigeria, Lawrence Edeeke, said the steering committee comprises representatives from the Federal Ministry of Power, Rural Electrification Agency, EU Delegation, BMZ/German Embassy, Central Bank of Nigeria, the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association Alliance (REEEA), and GIZ, through its Nigeria Energy Support Programme.

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Power, Engr. Temitope Dina, emphasized the government’s commitment, stating: “We want to move from power points to power plants,” signalling a shift from pilot initiatives to large-scale clean energy deployment.

Also speaking, the representative of the German Embassy, Johannes Lehne, described the launch of the committee as “a highly symbolic step,” marking a new phase in Nigeria’s clean energy journey.

On behalf of the Renewable Energy Alliance, Prof. Magnus Oma underscored the need to reduce investment risks through blended finance solutions tailored to the Nigerian market.

With an operational steering committee in place, GET.invest Nigeria is set to provide strategic oversight, align efforts with national energy goals, and ensure effective governance. The committee will convene biannually, with the next session scheduled for February 2026 to review progress and address emerging challenges.

GET.invest Nigeria is positioned to be a catalyst for systemic transformation, empowering developers, mobilising finance, and accelerating the nation’s clean energy transition.