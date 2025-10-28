EU, FG To Host High-Level Health Investment Forum

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, in collaboration with the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), is set to host a major Health Investment Forum in Abuja this week.

The Nigeria–EU Health Investment Forum, themed “Made in Nigeria. Made for Health,” aims to accelerate investment in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, strengthen regulatory systems, and expand local manufacturing capacity.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described the forum as a landmark in the EU–Nigeria strategic partnership, emphasizing its focus on building a self-reliant health future through sustainable investment and collaboration.

“This forum brings together government, industry, research, and investors to turn ambition into action for health sovereignty and local production.

The EU and Team Europe, through the Global Gateway, are investing in people, systems, and innovation. This transformation will strengthen how health products are made, distributed, and accessed across Nigeria and the ECOWAS region,” Mignot stated.

He added that the forum would serve as a platform for signing new partnerships, driving sustainable investments, and co-creating solutions that will reinforce Nigeria’s health security for decades to come.

Director-General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, described the event as a unique platform to showcase Nigeria’s leadership potential in Africa’s emerging health manufacturing landscape. He noted that outcomes from the forum would shape the next decade of Nigeria’s health sector transformation.

“It will connect policy, innovation, and investment while highlighting NIPRD’s role in driving evidence-based research that supports local pharmaceutical production. Our goal is to make ‘Made in Nigeria, Made for Health’ a reality that delivers sustainable impact across the country and the continent,” Adigwe said.

Also speaking, Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, National Coordinator of PVAC, said the forum represents a turning point for health sector investment in Nigeria.

“Through this partnership with the EU and NIPRD, we are creating conditions for large-scale private investment, expanding domestic manufacturing, and unlocking the economic potential of the health sector,” he stated.

During the event, participants are expected to sign key agreements under the Team Europe Initiative on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies in Africa (MAV+), as well as a regional accord to be implemented by the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) under the Team Europe Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Flagship.

The agreements aim to harmonise SRHR policies, expand access to underused reproductive health products and maternal health services, and strengthen accountability systems across the region.

Additionally, PVAC, Bayer AG, and Chromedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will unveil a strategic partnership designed to position Nigeria as Africa’s next hub for pharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, and health sovereignty.

The forum will feature a policy showcase, deal-making sessions, and innovation-led discussions on sustainability, resilience, and equity in healthcare delivery.