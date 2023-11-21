EU Extends Erasmus+ Postgraduate Scholarships To Nigerian Lecturers, Non-Teaching Staff

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS has extended the Erasmus+ Postgraduate Scholarships opportunity to teaching and non-teaching staff of higher education institutions in Nigeria, to enable them to advance their academic pursuits in Europe.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that

the application phase for the Erasmus+ Postgraduate Scholarship Programme for the year 2024 has begun for Nigerians willing to pursue their Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in European countries, on fully-paid EU.

According to her, the Erasmus Scholarship programme which has awarded postgraduate scholarships to over 800 young Nigerians since 2014, was aimed at promoting academic excellence and international collaboration.

She said: “The Erasmus+ Scholarship Programme offers a beacon of opportunity for Nigerians seeking to advance their academic pursuits in Europe. It is not only about expanding educational horizons but also about building bridges of knowledge and fostering cultural exchange.

“Erasmus+ scholarships offer Nigerian students a gateway to experience world-class education, engage with diverse cultures, and broaden their academic horizons. This year, the programme extends its scope to include teaching and non-teaching staff of higher education institutions, promoting knowledge-sharing and professional growth.

“Eligible Nigerians, including higher education institutions staff, are encouraged to visit the official Erasmus+ Scholarship website for comprehensive details on application procedures, eligibility criteria, available fields of study, and invaluable opportunities for career advancement.”

Speaking further, Isopi reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to skills development in its partnership with Nigeria when she emphasised that “Erasmus+ nurtures not only individual development but also strengthens the bonds between Nigeria and the European Union through the power of education.”