EU, Editors Collaborate To Fight Fake News, Disinformation

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the European Union (EU) are collaborating through a one-day training programme for editors and media executives to stem the negative impact of fake news, disinformation and misinformation in the Nigeria media landscape.

In a statement signed by the NGE President, Mr. Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild said the training programme, which takes place in Lagos today, with institutional support by the EU, is informed by the growing concern that fake news has a huge

capacity to damage the credibility of journalists and the media, if not checked.

“The EU and the NGE will organise a one-training programme for editors and media executives across different media platforms.

The objective of the programme is to equip editors with the necessary skills and knowledge required to identify and debunk misinformation, fake news, disinformation, promoting accurate/trustworthy reporting, and imbibing the discipline of verification in news reporting – in the Nigerian media industry,” the NGE stated.

Giving a background and justification to the programme, the professional body of editors and media executives in Nigeria said that the spread of misinformation, fake news and disinformation has become a major concern in Nigeria, with fake news and propaganda threatening to undermine the credibility of the mass media and the stability of the country.

The Guild explained further that the proliferation of social media and other digital platforms has made it easier for misinformation and fake news to spread quickly, often with devastating consequences.

On the expected outcomes of the training programme, the NGE said it aims to improve fact-checking skills and knowledge to effectively identify and debunk misinformation; enhance accuracy and reliability of reporting in the Nigerian media landscape.

The statement said that the EU Ambassador to Nigeria/ECOWAS, His Excellency, Gautier Mignot, will declare the training program open after a brief remarks.