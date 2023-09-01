EU Donates €440,000 To Aid Research Programme In Nigeria

the European Union (EU) has pledged to provide €440,000 to support shortlisted research teams in Nigeria under the Horizon Europe Project.

Tope Toogun, the Head of TETFund’s team on the Horizon Europe programme, made this known while briefing the Executive Secretary, Arc. Sunny Echono, on the ongoing efforts to ensure Nigerian researchers’ participation in the globally renowned research project.

He, however, said despite the country’s abundant personnel resources, researchers had previously been given less priority when applying for financing for the EU Horizon initiative.

The engagement of TETFund with the EU and its choice to form a team to solve issues blocking Nigerian researchers from taking part in the project, he said, has improved the situation.

“It is embarrassing that Nigeria with all our intellectual capital, cannot participate in Horizon. The EU works in terms of a seven-year framework.

“The current one is Horizon Europe, the previous framework was called Horizon 2020 and it ran from 2013 to 2020.

“Africa got about 350 projects, out of which South Africa alone got 146, Egypt and Morocco got between 50 and 70, Kenya got 46.

“Nigeria was not on the radar. It doesn’t mean we have not been participating, we have been on the sideline,” he said.

He further identified the inability of Nigerian researchers to organise and prepare sufficiently for the Horizon project as one of the major impediments that prevented them from accessing the grants.

He said there was, therefore, a need for TETFund to set up the team in order to clear all the hurdles.

“We have shortlisted an initial 60 research teams from about 400 applications and the EU Commission has committed to the provision of a facility of 440,000 euros in technical assistance.

“This is to support the development of capacity in what we come up with in this programme that TETFund has initiated.

“The research teams we have identified, we are going to do intensive physical training programmes for them in September and in that training, one of the key components will be on EU project management competency,” he said.

Toogun added that the National Contact Point (NCP) network his team had created for Nigerian academics had been uploaded to the international site and that it was a crucial requirement for receiving the award.

”We have also deployed research management software, all the 400 research teams will be uploaded to this platform,” he added.

The TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, also spoke, stating that the organization was totally committed to making sure Nigerian researchers were competitive on a global scale.

According to Echono, the Fund also pursued other international research organizations to entice donations for academics in the nation.

The country’s difficulties, according to Echono, may still be addressed in large part through research and innovation. He said that TETFund would stop at nothing to support initiatives that would promote greater research in the nation.

He continued, “The move is to ensure that Nigerian researchers break this glass ceiling.”