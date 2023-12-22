EU Deforestation Law Set to Impoverish African Farmers

There are indications that European Union (EU) coffee importers are beginning to reduce their purchases from smallholders farmers in Africa and other regions in anticipation of a historic EU regulation that will outlaw the sale of products connected to deforestation, which contributes to climate change. According to industry insiders, the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which goes into effect in late 2024, will be costly and difficult to comply with, which means it is already having unforeseen effects that will eventually change the structure of the world’s commodity markets.

A representative of German roaster, Dallmayr, which purchases around one per cent of the world’s exported coffee, Johannes Dengler, stated, “I see no way of buying significant quantities of Ethiopian coffee going forward.” Even though the law’s implementing acts have not yet been approved, he stated that the beans he imported now must be EUDR-compliant because they may end up in coffee products marketed in the bloc in 2025.

Importers of goods like coffee, cocoa, soy, palm, cattle, lumber, rubber, and timber products are subject to severe fines under EUDR unless they can demonstrate that the materials did not come from deforested land. Major coffee company, JDE Peets, warned that if it hasn’t “found and implemented a solution with them” by March, it may be compelled to remove some smaller producing nations from its supply chain.

The use of fossil fuels is the primary source of climate change, followed by deforestation. The European Commission added that it has several programs in place to assist producing nations and small- holders in adhering to the EUDR, one of which was introduced at COP28 and involves a guarantee of 70 million euros ($76 million) from the EU and its member states. It further stated that some smallholders view the EUDR as a chance to meet the growing demand for sustainably sourced goods worldwide, particularly if EU support measures are included.

Observation and monitoring. Companies are required by the EUDR to digitally trace their supply chains down to the plot where the raw ingredients were cultivated. This could mean locating millions of small farms in isolated areas. Additionally, because businesses frequently do not deal directly with farmers, they may be depending in part on data supplied by some local middlemen, some of whom they may not even know or trust.

Mapping can be challenging in some developing nations due to spotty internet service, and traders and industry experts claim that conflicts over property rights, lax law enforcement, and clan warfare can make it risky to even look up information on farm ownership. In a recent webinar hosted by the World Coffee Alliance, a representative from Ethiopia’s Oromia Coffee Farmers’ Cooperatives Union stated: “No one from Europe is interested in our coffee anymore.”

He claimed that even educated villages would find it difficult to gather the necessary data in time and that the majority of Ethiopian coffee farmers are unaware of the EUDR. Ethiopia’s overall export revenue is derived from 30 per cent to 35 per cent coffee, of which nearly 25 per cent is sold to the EU. “Roasters are relocating to wealthy, large Brazilian farms. It’s quite startling. “In risky countries, there are smallholders and middlemen who are illiterate, and we’re coming to them with a law that even Europeans don’t understand,” a dealer at one major coffee trade remarked.