EU Deepens Push For Women’s Digital Leadership With Venture Studio Launch

The European Union (EU) has taken a decisive step to accelerate women’s leadership in Nigeria’s digital economy with the launch of the Women Venture Studio Digital Innovation Hub in Kano State.

Positioned to transform the entrepreneurial landscape of northern Nigeria, the initiative is celebrated as a strategic milestone in boosting economic inclusion by equipping women with the digital skills, networks and market access needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Its emphasis is on digital capabilities, sustainable business models and circular fashion; the initiative merges innovation with Kano’s long-standing creative traditions.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, underscored the power of cross-sector collaboration in unlocking local potential.

She said: “The European Union is proud to be behind this initiative, but it is the local partners, like the Blue Sapphire Hub, the local women business association, academia and many other women businesses and innovators, who are truly bringing this vision to life.

“We are here to support, but it is you, the innovators, the entrepreneurs and the communities, who will carry this work forward.”

Stefanowicz noted Kano’s historical significance and its evolving role in technology-driven enterprise, saying, “Kano is a cultural melting pot, known for its creativity and now poised to become a centre for digital innovation.

“The Women Venture Studio is an example of how we can bring together the richness of local heritage and the transformative power of technology to drive economic growth and women’s empowerment,” she added.

On his part, Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzoi, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women in technology.

“Empowering women is not just a policy for us. It is a catalyst for Kano State’s digital future. Our full support for the Women Venture Studio Digital Innovation Hub reflects our commitment to ensuring that women stand at the forefront of innovation, entrepreneurship and lasting economic growth.”

Gwarzo further emphasised the state’s drive to enhance skills development across its 44 local government areas

“We believe their ideas, resilience, and leadership will shape a more inclusive and technologically advanced Kano State. Initiatives like the Women Venture Studio and SheCode embody the future we are building, one where no woman is left behind,” the Deputy Governor added.

Lead Partner, Women Venture Studio, Mariam Lawan Gwadabe, described the initiative as a product of persistence and belief in women’s economic potential.

“Nothing truly worthwhile ever comes easily, and this is a lesson that has guided me throughout this journey. As we launch the Women Venture Studio today, it is a testament to years of dedication, collaboration and the unwavering belief that we can create something transformative for women in northern Nigeria.”

Gwadabe highlighted how the hub’s focus on circular fashion is rooted in Kano’s textile identity: “Kano has long been known as the Manchester of textiles in West Africa. With the Women Venture Studio, our goal is to revive this legacy, using digital technologies and circular economy principles to empower women entrepreneurs in the fashion industry and create sustainable opportunities.”

Country Lead, Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria, Thuweba Diwali, described the hub as a targeted investment in inclusive growth.

“With the establishment of the Women Venture Studio, we are proud to have taken another step towards a well-equipped supporting structure for MSMEs in Kano and the northwest region of Nigeria.”

Represented by Daniel Ritter, he commended the partners for “never stopping driving and pushing to reach this moment today.”

The Women Venture Studio marks a major addition to the EU’s broader agenda of supporting digital transformation and private sector development in Nigeria. Its long-term aim is to prove that targeted investment in women innovators can stimulate sustainable economic growth beginning in Kano and scaling across the country.