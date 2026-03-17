The request for assistance by President Donald Trump in securing the Strait of Hormuz, has been pushed back by the European leaders as Foreign Ministers from the European Union (EU) convened in Brussels to address surging oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump called on countries including the United Kingdom, China, France, Japan, and South Korea, as well as NATO allies, urging them to deploy naval forces to safeguard the vital shipping route.

The American President warned that failure to act could have serious consequences for the future of the alliance.

Over the weekend, US officials reportedly intensified diplomatic efforts to build backing for the initiative, with expectations of unveiling a coalition soon.

However, details regarding potential participants and a timeline remain uncertain.

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Despite Washington’s push, several close allies have expressed reluctance to commit military assets to the volatile region while hostilities continue.

US officials, however, remain hopeful of securing at least initial pledges of support, even if operational specifics are determined later.

During discussions in Brussels, EU Foreign Ministers sought greater clarity on Washington’s objectives in the conflict and a possible timeline for its conclusion before considering any involvement.

Germany’s Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, stated that Berlin would not take part in military operations during the ongoing war, emphasizing the need for clearer communication from the US and Israel regarding their goals.

“We expect from the US and Israel to inform us, to include us into what they’re doing there and to tell us if these goals are achieved.

“Once we have a clear picture of that, we believe we need to move into the next phase, namely, defining a security architecture for this entire region, together with the neighbouring states,” he said.

Wadephul also noted that NATO had yet to decide on any role in the Strait of Hormuz.

Echoing this position, a spokesperson for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that the conflict does not fall under NATO’s mandate, describing the alliance as one focused on defending its member states.

Germany’s Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, questioned the practicality of European involvement, asking:

“What does … Trump expect a handful or two handfuls of European frigates to do in the Strait of Hormuz that the powerful US Navy cannot do?”

“This is not our war. We have not started it,’’ he said.

Other European nations signaled similar caution. Greece ruled out participation in military operations, while Italy confirmed it had no plans to extend naval missions to the region.

Estonia’s Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, called for a clearer understanding of US intentions, while Poland’s Radek Sikorski suggested that any formal request should be made through NATO channels.

“If there is a request via NATO, we will, of course, out of respect and sympathy for our American allies consider it very carefully,” he said.

However, Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, urged a more flexible approach, encouraging Europe to remain open to supporting efforts that ensure safe navigation through the strait.

“We must face the world as it is, not as we want it to be,” Rasmussen said, adding that the EU must decide on a plan “with a view towards de-escalation.”

The United Kingdom also indicated it is working with partners on a coordinated strategy to reopen the waterway, though it acknowledged the complexity of the task. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“UK won’t be drawn into ‘wider war’ and will work with allies on Strait of Hormuz plan,’’

Meanwhile, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said member states must first determine their level of willingness to act.

“We first need to discuss what the member states are willing to do in the Strait of Hormuz. Of course, the needs to open the Strait of Hormuz are there right now,’’ she said.

Kallas added that the disruption, which has pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, could indirectly benefit Russia’s war in Ukraine due to increased energy revenues.