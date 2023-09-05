EU commits 440,000 euros to support research projects

The European Union (EU) has pledged its readiness to set aside 440,000 euros to support shortlisted re- search teams in Nigeria, under the auspices of Horizon Europe Project. The programme is anchored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). TETFund’s team lead on Ho- rizon Europe programme, Tope Toogun, disclosed this while briefing the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr Sonny Echono, on ongoing efforts to ensure Nigerian researchers’ participation in the global research project. Toogun, who lamented that de- spite the rich human resources in the country, researchers in Nigeria had before now taken the back seat in accessing grants, however, noted that the situation was changing for the better following TETFund’s engagement with the EU and its decision to set up a team to address challenges preventing Nigerian researchers from participating in the global project. According to him, a major re- quirement in accessing the grants has been put in place by the team through the development of a National Contact Point (NCP) network for Nigerian researchers, and uploaded to the global portal. He said: “It is embarrassing that Nigeria with all our intellec- tual capital, we cannot participate in Horizon.

The EU works in terms of a seven-year frame- work, the current one is Horizon Europe, the previous framework was called Horizon 2020 and it ran from 2013 to 2020. “Africa got about 350 projects, out of which South Africa alone cornered 146; Egypt and Morocco got between 50 and 70; and Kenya got 46, but Nigeria was not on the radar. It doesn’t mean we have not been participating, we have been on the sideline. “We have also deployed re- search management software, and all the 400 research teams will be uploaded on this platform.” Also, a member of the team, Ayo Ajayi, said the inability of Nigerian researchers to organ- ise and prepare sufficiently for the Horizon Project was a major challenge preventing them from accessing the grants. He noted: “To change the nar- rative, TETFund decided to set up the team in order to clear all the hurdles.

“We have shortlisted initial 60 re- search teams from about 400 of ap- plications and the EU Commission has committed to the provision of a facility of 440,000 Euro in technical assistance to support the develop- ment of capacity in what we come up with in this programme that TETFund has initiated. “The research teams we have identified, we are going to do an intensive physical training pro- gramme for them in September and in that training, one of the key components will be on EU project management competen- cy.”