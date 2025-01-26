Share

The European Union (EU) has commended Governor Babagana Zulum’s post-insurgency recovery efforts, citing the Muna Vocational Training Institute, which trains youth, particularly those affected by the over one-decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.

The Head of the European Union (EU) mission to Borno, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, gave the commendation in Maiduguri while speaking to journalists at the Vocational Training Institute, Muna.

Ambassador Mignot said his team was delighted to see the magnitude of opportunity the vocational enterprise institute provides for the people of Borno State and beyond.

“I’m applauding this wonderful achievement. It’s one example of many centres built by the state government under the guidance of Governor Zulum and his vision.” he Saud.

Mignot, Saud “Vocational training is clear- it is something that young people in the state need, and this is something we have also experienced in Europe, especially in Germany.”

“We’ve been reviewing the portfolio of projects and humanitarian assistance and, above all, developing cooperation in many areas. Borno State has been and will remain a key priority area for European cooperation in the coming years.”, he added.

Also speaking, the representative of the German Ambassador, Karen Jensen, commended Governor Zulum for an all-inclusive empowerment which comprises women and girls.

The German Ambassador’s representative, Jesen, expressed satisfaction over the number of women participating in various vocational training programs at the facility, notably in traditionally male-dominated fields like welding, saying, “It’s important for women and girls to be part of vocational education. Im proud of what I’m seeing here and our cooperation work is very nice,” Jesen said.

The delegation was earlier at the Government House to pay a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, during which the European Union reiterated its commitment to partner with the Borno State Government in peace-building projects to be implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

While at the Government House function, the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Koffy Dominique Kouacou, commended Governor Zulum’s leadership qualities in promoting agriculture and strengthening local economies through innovation, infrastructure development, and capacity building.

He said they will work with the Zulum’s administration to determine the most effective ways to support the state government’s efforts by enhancing agricultural productivity, establishing sustainable and resilient food systems, and empowering farmers and communities to become self-reliant.



