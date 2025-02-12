EU, Canada, Mexico Condemn Trump’s Move To Hike Steel, Aluminium Tariffs

Share

Mexico, Canada and the European Union yesterday condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports next month, a move that has fanned fears of a trade war.

Trump signed proclamations late on Monday raising the U.S. tariff rate on aluminium to 25% from his previous 10% rate and eliminating country exceptions and quota deals as well as hundreds of thousands of product-specific tariff exclusions for both metals.

The measures, which will take effect on March 12, will apply to millions of tons of steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries that had been entering the US duty free under the carve-outs, reports Reuters. Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said yesterday that the tariff decision was “not justified” and “unfair”.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tariffs “unacceptable”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the condemnation, saying the 27-nation bloc would take “firm and proportionate countermeasures”.

Von der Leyen was meeting US Vice President JD Vance at an AI summit in Paris yesterday.

Trump said he would follow with announcements about reciprocal tariffs on all countries that impose duties on U.S. goods over the next two days, and said he was also looking at tariffs on cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. Asked about threats of retaliation by other countries against his new tariffs, Trump said: “I don’t mind.”

