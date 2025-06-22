EU Calls For Restraint As US Joins Israel-Iran Conflict

Share

The European Union(EU) on Sunday called for de-escalation and a return to negotiations after the United States (US) joined Israel’s war with Iran by striking Iranian nuclear sites.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Israeli Government, on June 13, 2025, launched an unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran.

Tehran has responded by firing missiles at Israel and has vowed to retaliate if Washington joins in.

Reacting to the development, the EU Chief, Ursula von der Leyen, said Iran “Must never acquire the bomb”, and the bloc’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, described the possibility as “A threat to international security.”

But both stressed that Brussels remained committed to diplomacy at a flashpoint moment for the Middle East.

“I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table, and prevent further escalation,” Kallas wrote on X, adding that EU foreign ministers would discuss the situation on Monday.

“The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis,” von der Leyen echoed, also writing on the social media platform.

Top diplomats from the bloc’s 27 nations were already due to gather in Brussels for talks on a range of issues, from Russia’s war in Ukraine to Gaza, but Iran is now expected to dominate the agenda.

The appeals came after Kallas joined top diplomats from France, Germany, and Britain for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday.

The European powers had urged Tehran to revive diplomatic efforts with the United States to find a solution to the standoff over its nuclear programme.

But Iran had retorted that it could only consider diplomacy once Israel halted its bombardment of the Islamic Republic.

“Diplomacy remains the only way to bring peace and security to the Middle East region. Too many civilians will once again be the victims of a further escalation,” Antonio Costa, the head of the European Council representing EU member states, said on Sunday.

