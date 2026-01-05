EU Calls For Calm, Democratic Dialogue To Resolve Venezuela Crisis

The European Union has called on all parties involved in the Venezuelan crisis to exercise calm and restraint in order to prevent escalation and achieve a peaceful resolution.

In a statement released on Sunday, the EU stressed that international law and the United Nations Charter must be upheld under all circumstances, noting that members of the UN Security Council bear special responsibility for maintaining these principles as pillars of global security.

The EU reiterated its position that President Nicolás Maduro lacks the legitimacy of a democratically elected leader and reaffirmed its support for a Venezuelan-led, peaceful transition to democracy that respects the country’s sovereignty and the right of citizens to determine their future.

READ ALSO:

While acknowledging the need to combat transnational organised crime and drug trafficking, the bloc emphasized that such efforts must be carried out through sustained international cooperation and in full respect of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The statement added that the EU remains in close contact with the United States as well as regional and international partners to facilitate dialogue among all parties, aimed at achieving a negotiated, democratic, inclusive and peaceful solution led by Venezuelans.

The EU also called for full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law, demanding the unconditional release of all political prisoners currently detained in Venezuela.

It further disclosed that consular authorities of EU member states are coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of EU citizens, including those reported to be illegally detained in the country.