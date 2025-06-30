EU, Botswana, Canada Move To Strengthen Economic Ties With Nigeria

Envoys of the European Union (EU), Botswana and Canada have underscored the need for adequate investment in knowledge-sharing diplomacy to strengthen their economic ties with Nigeria.

The envoys expressed their thoughts in the course of a Diplomatic Conference with the theme: “Diplomacy and Multilaterism for National Development,” organised by the African Transformer Institute (ATI) on Friday in Abuja. Amb. Gautier Mignot, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), described the conference as an incubation platform for producing future generations of Nigerian diplomats.

Mignot, who was represented by Zissimoi Vergos, Deputy Ambassador of the EU in Nigeria and ECOWAS, stressed the need for young people to acquire basic skills on diplomacy through such knowledge-sharing channels to boost growth.

“We discussed about EU partnership with Nigeria and ECOWAS. We discussed about the different diplomatic priorities, importance of regional economic integration and importance of partnership for security.

“Also, on the importance of green and digital transformation, importance of investment and trade, importance of Africa industrialising and proceeding with its own trade cooperation.

“Particularly, the role young diplomats have to play to promote agenda designed to promote the well-being and welfare of Africans, especially Nigeria and its own people,” Mignot said.

Speaking at the event, Amb. Philda Kereng, the High commissioner of Botswana to Nigeria, praised the institute for organising the conference, saying that it inspired participants to learn and share knowledge on diplomacy.

“We shared ideas about diplomacy, engaged and connected as we cultivate opportunities for building alliances, and exploring opportunities together.

“Diplomacy is about building relationships and we build diplomatic relationships by coming from one country to be present in another country, sharing information, and building alliances.

“Also by establishing friendship, finding opportunities of mutual benefits, connecting, sharing information and knowledge for sustainable development, peace, and progress of our people.

“The outputs are normally diplomatic cooperation, bilateral agreements, joint projects and so on. For Botswana and Nigeria, we have not had a lot of economic diplomacy, but good relationship,” Kereng said.

The envoy disclosed she had been in Nigeria since past one year with the mandate to deepen economic ties between both countries and unearth opportunities that could create jobs for young nationals.

Also to strengthen BotswanaNigeria diplomatic relations, connect businesses and further explore ideas that could benefit the two countries.