Eu Ban: Nigerian Food Items Still Contain Pesticides

Nigeria’s quest to upturn the European Union (EU) ban on some selected agro commodities from export is still far from being over following revelation that the food items still contain 0.03mg/ kg – 4.5mg/kg of dichlorvous. New Telegraph checks on Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s (FMARD) document revealed that Nigerian food items still contained 0.03mg/ kg – 4.5mg/kg of dichlorvous as against global acceptable maximum residue limit of 0.01mg/kg.

With this, the excessive pesticides means that FMARD and NAFDAC must rise and institute control to prevent ineligibility of Nigerians to embrace international agribusiness, which could positively affect revenue generation, and, principally, pro tect unsuspecting consumers of the chemically overladened food items.

Specifically, New Telegraph sighted in the FMARD document that things like excessive pesticides, effect of mycotoxin and possibility of genetically modified crops with capacity to resist insects were being worked on by the ministry in conjunction with other regulatory agencies to make sure that Nigeria’s food export are not rejected again.

Indeed, Nigeria’s food stuff such as dry fish, meat, beans, peanuts amongst others were banned from being exported to EU countries as a result of being overladened with pesticides at an alarming rate, higher than the EU and global food safety regulatory standards. It would be recalled that the initial ban took effect from June 2015 – June 2016, but further extended back to back till June 2019 and to date.

This further extension came to being following the inability of Nigerian authorities to meet up with the prescribed food standard regulations by EU. However, the regulations compliance to protect consumers from food hazard must be put in place, such as, survelance, educational advocacy, monitoring and regulating use of pesticides in agro export and home consumption.

The FMARD document says mycotoxin is harmful chemical substance that occurs naturally and have serious adverse effect on animal and human health, posing severe threat to humanity. Mycotoxins are produced by fungi (certain moulds) like Aspergillus spp, Penicillum spp, Fusarium spp etc., which are widely spread and could be found in food crops and their products (unknowingly to man).

In addition, Mycotoxins have severe health implications on humans ranging from food poisoning to pro- long health disorders such as cancer and organ failure. The major mycotoxins that have attracted serious attention include Aflatoxin, Ochratoxin A, Fumonsins, Patulin, Nivalenol and Zearalenone. In order to avoid being in- fected by these mocotoxins, one must ensure good food hygiene and proper food storage of crops which include maize, rice, wheat, soghium etc.

On the mitigation of adverse use of pesticides, the agric ministry says in the document that Nigeria has been working on genetically modified cowpeas, which have 80 per cent capacity to resist insects that destroy the crop. This effort was through the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF).

Nigeria having worked on GM cowpeas since 2009 was able to take the crop through multi location trails and was able to assemble the necessary environment, human and feed safety informations and eventual approval had been given.

Similar work on maize is on. While highlighting the effects of chronic toxicity, for instance, when disinfectants/ pesticide are used in such a sensitive area as in the food processing sector, chronic toxicity chemicals and mixtures have to be very carefully assessed.

The “No Observed Efficient Level” may be used for comparative purposes in the highest concentration or dose at which no toxic effect is observed in a group of test animals of one species. However, in others, different types of organ damage may occur, for instance, the reagents not only damage protoplastic structure of animals (humans) cells but also affect the cell nucleus.