EU Awards 104 Nigerians Postgraduate Scholarships

A total of 104 young Nigerians have been awarded the European Union (EU)-funded postgraduate scholarships for the 2025–2026 academic session under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Plus programme.

Nigeria remains the leading African country in Erasmus participation and ranks among the global top five, alongside three South Asian countries and Mexico.

The selected scholars will acquire interdisciplinary skills designed to prepare them for careers as practitioners, researchers, or decision-makers in their chosen fields.

Speaking at this year’s Erasmus Plus Pre-Departure Orientation event in Abuja, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, noted that the beneficiaries emerged from a highly competitive global application process.

“Over 15,000 applications were submitted, and today, you stand among the selected few. You should be proud of yourselves, and so are we,” Mignot said.

He revealed that 104 Nigerian students would begin their Erasmus Masters in September, with 83 of them—nearly 80 percent—having secured fully funded Erasmus scholarships.

According to the ambassador, since 2014, more than 800 Nigerians have received Erasmus scholarships, including over 600 in the last four years alone.

“This is a testament to the brilliance, determination, and potential of Nigerian youth, as well as the strength of our partnership,” he said.

Describing Erasmus Plus as more than a study programme, Mignot emphasized its transformative nature: “Over the next 12 to 24 months, you will live, study, and grow across several countries, experiencing different cultures, educational systems, and ways of life. Most of you will study in EU Member States, but some will start in Türkiye or the UK, while others will continue later in countries further afield.”

He added that awardees would attend a range of universities, from academic institutions to technical universities and polytechnics, offering both theoretical and vocational training.

“At the end of your studies, you will not only hold an internationally recognised Master’s degree, but also a wealth of global experience, lifelong friendships, and a broader worldview,” Mignot noted.

He highlighted the EU’s broader commitment to education in Nigeria through initiatives supporting basic education, girls’ education, and access to education in conflict-affected areas, particularly in the North-West.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, described the Erasmus programme as more than an academic opportunity, calling it “a call to serve as ambassadors of knowledge, culture, and cooperation.”

Represented by his Technical Adviser, Ebiho Agun, the minister commended the EU’s continued investment in human capital and for recognising youth as drivers of change, innovation, and sustainable development.

“You are about to embark on a journey that will equip you with world-class education, expose you to diverse perspectives, and broaden your vision of what is possible—not only for yourselves but for our nation,” he told the awardees.

“As you travel to different parts of Europe, remember that you carry with you the spirit of Nigeria—its energy, resilience, and hope.”

One of the recipients, Stephen Agboola, who was awarded a spot in the Erasmus Master’s programme in Research and Innovation in Higher Education, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“This is a broader opportunity for me to engage in the dynamics of higher education on a global stage. I see it as the next step in my career, especially in rethinking innovation in Nigeria,” he said.

Another recipient, Louisa Asor, who will be studying Cybersecurity in France, shared her excitement: “This means a lot to me, especially since cybersecurity is a field I am passionate about. This opportunity will help me grow and immerse myself in a different culture.”

The event also featured the Study in Europe Fair, where prospective students explored diverse educational opportunities across the 27 EU Member States.