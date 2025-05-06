EU Ambassadors, UN Officials Launch €60m Projects In Sokoto

Share

At least nine European Union (EU) Ambassadors and United Nations officials have launched three major projects worth €60 million in Sokoto State, aimed at strengthening health services, social protection, and community resilience across Nigeria.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Samuela Isopi, led the delegation comprising Ambassadors from Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Spain, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, and Germany.

The high-level event witnessed strong participation from EU and UN officials as well as Sokoto State government representatives.

The projects, which will run from 2024 to 2027, underscore the EU and UN’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s development priorities through long-term, strategic partnerships.

Prominent officials on the delegation included Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria; Vanessa Phala, Country Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO); Gifty Addico, UNFPA Resident Representative; and Pierre Mendiharat, Country Director of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC).

Isopi stated that during their visit to Sokoto, the delegation would engage with traditional and religious leaders, visit Usmanu Danfodiyo University, and conduct field visits to project sites.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Aliyu, represented by Deputy Governor Idris Gobir, expressed deep appreciation for the EU’s interventions.

He noted that the three projects—Access to Reproductive and Adolescent Health (SARAH), Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI), and Support for Protection, Assistance, and Durable Solutions—are timely and align perfectly with the administration’s development agenda.

“These initiatives are directly in line with our government’s 9-Point Smart Innovative Agenda, particularly in healthcare, social welfare, and protection for our most vulnerable citizens,” he said.

Governor Aliyu highlighted that the SARAH programme, which focuses on reproductive and adolescent health, complements the state’s efforts to improve the well-being of women and children.

“Our administration provides free medical services to women and children across all public health facilities,” he said.

“We are also undertaking comprehensive renovations and re-equipping of healthcare centers to ensure availability of essential drugs and modern medical equipment.”

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to development-driven partnerships, saying:

“We are determined to work closely with the European Union on all mutually beneficial initiatives, particularly those with direct community impact. These programmes are a testament to the EU’s enduring support and shared vision for a healthier, stronger, and more inclusive society.”

In his goodwill message, the Sultan of Sokoto urged the state government to make the most of the opportunity provided by the EU.

He assured that traditional and religious leaders would collaborate closely with the government to ensure the successful implementation of the projects.

Share