Etsu Nupe tasks alumni associations to shape education policies

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has advocated the need for alumni associations to help shape policies in the education sector. He said this could be done by leveraging their real world experiences to call for practical curriculum updates.

He made the call at the Mega Reunion of Government Army Day Secondary School, Bida Old Students Association on Saturday in Bida. The event was also used to mark the 45th anniversary of the school. The reunion brought together former students of the school from various parts of the country to celebrate and chart a way forward for their Alma mata.

This became imperative due to the poor condition of the school, especially in the areas of infrastructure, teaching and learning aid.