Etsako West Protest Alleged Defection Of Ex-Edo Deputy Gov, Shaibu To APC

Members of All Progressives Congress (APC), Etsako West Chapter on Tuesday protested the alleged planned readmittance of the impeached deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu to APC.

The protesters who came from the 12 Wards in the council area marched to the party secretariat to submit their petition against the alleged proposed readmittance of Philip Shaibu into APC.

Presenting a communique on behalf of the APC stakeholders in Etsako West LGA, Mr Yakubu Musa said Philip Shaibu’s exit from APC in 2020 brought peace and tranquillity to the party.

According to Musa, his readmittance into APC would further bring rancour and disunity in the party.

“We are protesting over an attempt by the impeached deputy governor Philip Shaibu to jump boat and defect to APC.

“The attempt is viewed seriously by members of APC as a calculated plan by Philip Shaibu to bring rancour, disharmony and unprecedented crisis into APC,” Musa said.

He, however, appealed to the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the State Acting Chairman, Jaret Tenebe not to allow the impeached deputy governor into APC, saying that Philip Shaibu has no political vote to add to APC.

Musa “It is on record that Philip Shaibu have not won any election since he left APC for PDP.

“Philip Shaibu does not possess any electoral value that could warrant his readmittance into our great party.

“We call on our national leaders to hear our voice and help us keep the peace we currently enjoy as APC in Edo Stat.

“Any attempt to enrol Philip Shaibu into APC is a direct invitation to crisis, fragmentation, disaffection, disenchanting and disintegration,” Musa said.