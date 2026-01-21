eTranzact International Projects N672.7m Q1’26 Profit On Strong Revenue Growth

eTranzact International Plc has projected a profit after tax of N672.72 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by strong revenue growth and improved operating performance, according to its earnings forecast filed with the Nigerian Exchange.

The fintech payments company expects revenue of N3.74 billion in the quarter, while cost of sales is projected at N501.46 million, resulting in a gross profit of N3.24 billion.

Operating expenses are forecast at N2.18 billion, leaving operating profit of N1.06 billion for the period. The company also anticipates investment income of N59.5 million, while finance costs are estimated at N159.13 million.

As a result, profit before tax is projected at N961.02 million, with taxation of N288.31 million, culminating in a profit for the period of N672.72 million.