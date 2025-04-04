etranzact International Posts N5bn Pre-Tax Profit In 2024

Share

eTranzact International Plc has recorded pre-tax profit of N5 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024.

This marks an impressive 53.2 per cent year-on-year growth from a pre-tax profit of N3.1 billion in 2023, highlighting the company’s accelerating profitability and strategic expansion.

The fintech company’s audited results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited revealed that its full-year revenue surged to N29.8 billion, while profits from core operations climbed to N4.6 billion, reflecting a 48.8 per cent increase from the previous year.

Shareholders were rewarded with a 54.2 per cent rise in earnings per share (EPS), which grew from N0.24 to N0.37, demonstrating the company’s strengthened operational efficiency, improved profitability and efficient operational management.

Dividend declaration and balance sheet recovery on the back of its stellar performance, eTranzact declared a final dividend of 12.5 kobo per 50 kobo share, payable to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members by the qualifying date.

The company also achieved a remarkable balance sheet recovery, with retained earnings soaring to N2.8 billion, a turnaround from 2023’s negative balance of N496.6 million.

This turnaround highlights the company’s strengthened financial position and sustainable growth trajectory.

Reflecting on the company’s outstanding performance, MD/ CEO, eTranzact International, Niyi Toluwalope, expressed confidence in the company’s transformation story and growth trajectory.

He said: “Surpassing the N5 billion pre-tax profit mark is a significant milestone for us. It speaks to the dedication of our team, the effectiveness of our strategic investments, and the growing trust our customers and partners place in our brand.

We are excited about the road ahead as we continue to scale and deliver even greater value.” Toluwalope pointed out that “beyond its impressive financials, eTranzact continued to strengthen its position as a leading force in Nigeria’s fintech sector.

The company recently expanded its service footprint, onboarding more financial institutions and fintech partners, further solidifying its ecosystem influence.”

He added that “as eTranzact charts its path forward, its vision to be the preferred integrated financial technology platform for merchants & consumers is driven by three core strategic pillars.

“First is deepening its commitment to deliver advanced reliable financial technology infrastructure to the financial services sector and government partners alike.

Recognising the vital role of small businesses in Nigeria’s economy, eTranzact is extending its fintech capabilities to support SME growth and scalability, offering tailored solutions to meet their unique financial needs.

Direct-to-consumer play, which will see the company reposition its PocketMoni brand as a leading digital bank for Nigerians, aiming to tap into the growing demand for accessible and seamless financial services.”

