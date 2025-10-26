Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has urged women in the entertainment industry to uphold modesty in their dressing and behaviour, emphasising that doing so will help earn them respect in the field.

Speaking during a recent episode of the “Bold Enough To Say It” podcast on YouTube, Etinosa spoke extensively about how female actors are often perceived and advised younger women to carry themselves in ways that protect their professional image.

“I know that Nigerians they don’t like advice, they don’t like it when someone is telling them what to do, so I first jeg everybody, if Una wan insult me, I will insult you back, but these things have to be said.

READ ALSO:

“The young ladies of this generation coming up, I feel like we should dress and act in all modesty, so that they can respect our profession.

“Because being a woman in this industry is hard enough. You hear a lot of nasty things they say, a lot of terrible assumptions about women in entertainment, and then you don’t want to be an enabler, you don’t want to be someone who makes that rumour true.

“When you hear someone say ‘see them, see them, na so so olosho them dey do, dy go dey use music and acting to dey cover up. Every kind of creative, every one of us, we go through a lot to put this entertainment out, to put the art out.

“Before we started this show, I heard the crew members talking about how we went for a shoot and they were coming home by 4 am, 5 am and im like ‘ah that’s the story of our lives from morning till midnight, we are working,” she said.