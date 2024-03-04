Etinosa Reacts To Harrysong’s Marriage Crisis

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has slammed Nigerian singer, Harrysong, over his marriage crisis and ill mannered treatment to his estranged wife, Alexer.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Alexer, in a recent interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, opened up on her husband’s series of cheating and verbal abuse in their marriage.

The singer’s ex-wife claimed that Harrysong had always told her he never loved her but married her out of pity.

She also said the singer’s cheating became too much that she had to undergo countless treatments for infection.

According to Alexer, the reason for their fight is because of her inability to give birth to a male child for him, which he solely desires.

Reacting to Harrysong’s failed marriage, Etinosa, in a post on Instagram, recounts her past failed marriage, stating that she got married to a monster at the age of 2022.

The movie star stated that men sought younger ladies in their 20s to marry because they believe they could easily bully them.

She further slammed Harrysong over his discrimination for female children, adding that female children are also making exploits while referencing former Nigerian minister, Okonjo Iweala.

She wrote, “This is really sad! Hmmmmmm takes me back to when I was 22 and married a moster. Same hell, different devil. Dear parents, please let’s reduce the pressure to get mmarried at such a tender age.

“A lot of men run away from 30+ women and marry 20+ old women because they know they can bully them at ease. Parents need to do better in raising their sons.

“Dammm, I really used to have respect for that agbakpan. The past that hurts me the most is when she said he stopped sending money for the children because the woman left.

“Innocent children that are now collateral damage. Children that never asked you to birth them in the first place.

“Only a fool will discriminate against a female child over a male child. In this 2024? Is Okonjo Iweal a joke to you? Is Etinosa Idemudia a joke to you?

“Keep sleeping on the girl child you illiterate. On top how many property you get sef wey you dey find male child? Udozuwa Wagbon.

“Plot twist, dumbo! You can only get a male child when you put it into her womb. He eggs don’t determine geneder, your cells do. But you wouldn’t know that would you? Becaise you say school na scam.”