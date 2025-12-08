Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia popularly known as Etinosa, has expressed her devastation after her movie, “Secret Keeper”, was removed from YouTube due to copyright claims.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the actress revealed she poured her heart and soul into the project, investing years of dreaming, months of work, and countless sleepless nights.

Etinosa questioned the motives of the complainant, wondering why they would take down her movie, which she believes they had no right to claim.

She wrote, “I just got the most painful notification ever. My film, Secret Keeper that I poured my ideas, my money, time, and sweat, and every piece of my heart into, was unfairly taken down by someone who has no right to claim it.

“Diamond Films”, I don’t know who you are, and I’m dying to know why you will do such a wicked thing to me.

I’m so hurt because this project isn’t just a video to me, it’s years of dreaming, months of work, sleepless nights, and everything I had to give. To see it removed so cruelly. It feels like. I’m fighting tears.

“I want you all to know this isn’t the end. I’m fighting to get our movie back.

Your support is the only thing keeping me going right now. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my notice, those who had watched and shared and those standing by me through this tough time.

Thank you for believing in my work and for reminding me why I make these movies in the first place. No matter how hard this gets, I won’t stop. This film will come back, so help me God.”