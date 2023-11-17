Etinosa Knocks Oladips’ Management Over Death Stunt

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has taken to her social media page to criticise the management of Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, better known as Oladips for staging a death stunt to promote his upcoming album.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, November 14, Oladips was rushed to an unnamed hospital due to an undisclosed illness, according to the post shared on his Instagram page.

However, the management of Oladips in another post shared on his page on Wednesday, November 14 confirmed that the rapper had passed away after battling for his life.

The statement reads, “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, also known as OLADIPS, passed away on November 14th, Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm.”

READ ALSO:

But surprisingly, a close friend of Oladips, QDo took to his Instagram page on Thursday night to reveal that the rapper is alive and not dead.

Hours later, it was confirmed that the rapper’s death was a stunt pulled to promote his upcoming album.

Reacting to the death stunt, Etinosa took to her Instagram story to drag the management of Oladips.