Etinosa Announces Plan To Undergo Womb Removal Surgery

Renowned Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has revealed her plans to undergo womb removal surgery.

Stating her reasons, the mother of one believes that putting an end to reproduction is a way to address the primary cause of death, which is life itself.

New Telegraph recalls that about a month ago, the movie star had stirred a conversation about life and death on her X page.

She wrote, “The primary cause of Death is life itself. So to stop Death one must put an end to reproduction. What is never born will never die. Even I myself am not ready for this deep conversation. It’s deeper than I can comprehend.”

In agreement with the movie star, a fan highlighted her tweet as the reason behind the decision for some not wanting to have children.

However, in response to the fan regarding her earlier tweet on the “primary cause of death being life,” Etinosa explained that she plans to remove her womb to spare her future children from the inevitability of facing death in this world.

She replied, “God bless you. The reason I’m having surgery soon is to take off my womb. No child of mine is coming to this world to wait for death.”

