Etim Effiong Welcomes New Baby

Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong and his wife on Thursday, March 14 announced the birth of their newborn baby.

Etim-Effiong made the disclosure via his official Instagram account with a picture of him, his wife and their daughter.

He wrote “She’s here our song! Our love-gift! Our evidence!! Another arrow in our quiver to the glory of GOD!!

READ ALSO:

“Thank you, Lord, for your kindness towards us”

Thousands of fans and wellwishers have now trooped to his page to express happiness over the recent development and congratulate the actor and his family.