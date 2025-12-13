Nollywood actor and filmmaker Daniel Etim Effiong has spoken out following the controversy that trailed the release of his new movie “The Herd” on Netflix, admitting he did not foresee the intense backlash that followed its teaser.

In a recent interview, Effiong said his sole intention was to tell a powerful and emotionally resonant story, not to offend any group.

The teaser, which features herders moving cattle across a road, drew criticism from some viewers who interpreted it as a subtle attack on Fulani communities.

According to the actor-producer, the project was carefully researched and involved consultations with Fulani individuals and Muslims before production began.

He explained that the script, written by Lani Asiadi, was never designed to single out or malign any ethnic or religious group, but rather to mirror difficult realities facing the country.

“I honestly didn’t expect the reaction,” Effiong said. “My focus was on telling a heartfelt, impactful story. I believe that if a story moves me, it will move someone else, too. That was the goal from the start.”

“The Herd” has since generated divided opinions. While some viewers from the North criticised the film and called for its withdrawal, arguing that it unfairly associates certain ethnic groups and institutions with crime and moral failure, others have defended it as a bold reflection of Nigeria’s struggles with insecurity, corruption and ransom-related violence.

Reacting to the debate, the Chief Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr Shaibu Husseni, stated that the board classified the movie as a fictional work.

He noted that a disclaimer was required to clarify that the characters, languages and events depicted were not based on real individuals or groups. Husseni added that the board remains committed to protecting creative expression while encouraging filmmakers to be mindful of social sensitivities.

Screenwriter Lani Asiadi also weighed in, saying audience interpretation is inevitable once a film is released, but urged critics to watch the entire movie before drawing conclusions.

Directed by Effiong and featuring performances from Nancy Isime and Bimbo Ademoye, The Herd was released this year with the aim of shedding light on Nigeria’s ongoing challenges with insecurity, corruption and social tension.