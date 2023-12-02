Etim-Effiong Opens Up On Why Male Actors Seek Financial Support Online

Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has revealed why more male actors come online to seek financial aid compared to the females in the industry.

Speaking in a recent episode on the Bad and Boujee podcast, which was anchored by Tolanibaj and Moët Abebe, the actor explained why more male actors are coming out to request crowdfunding for sickness amongst other pressing issues.

He said, “Owing to my belief in a patriarchal society in Nigeria, women are perceived as men’s responsibility and as such men cannot stand by and do nothing when a woman is facing a challenge.

The actor explained further, using himself as an example, he said if he finished a job and got paid, his first thought would be to take care of his family, sustain the home and settle outstanding bills.

However for some women, once they get paid, the money is for themselves alone to enjoy and spend, which helps them in saving more.

He also describes how women are beautiful and wonderfully made creatures which leaves them open to receiving gifts and other financial rewards from men who find their beauty alluring.

He also added that men on the other hand are left to provide for themselves all the time so when they reach a breaking point, they reach out to the public for help instead.

Also, he claims that women hardly solve men’s issues so most men do not know who to ask for help.

Watch the video here: