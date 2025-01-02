Share

The wife of Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, has revealed that the actor married her because his ex-girlfriend was not ready for marriage.

She made this known while speaking in an interview with her husband which had gone viral on the internet.

She said, “The reason why he left the person he was with was because she said she wasn’t ready to settle down, but me, I was very ready.”

New Telegraph recalls that the couple has been making headlines recently as a result of the peculiar dynamics of their relationship.

According to her husband, he had a problem with setting boundaries and his marriage was chaotic for him at the beginning.

His wife also revealed that she does not trust her husband one hundred per cent.

Their revelation has, however, stirred reactions from internet users.

Reactions trailing this post;

Omololad stated, “So he didn’t marry you for love you were the fallback plan, no wonder!!

Theella_space stated, “This woman and her trophy husband again.”

Another netizen, dekinggideon wrote, “When the desirable is not available, then the available becomes the desirable.”

Portharcourtmarket wrote, “Which means he married you for marriage sake, not cause you’re the one he truly loves? Okay, we hear you!!!

