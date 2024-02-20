Etim Effiong, Kaffy, Others For New Show ‘ Cooking With Gamechangers

Nollywood’s Daniel Etim-Effiong, leading rapper, MI Abaga, Dancer extraordinaire, Kaffy Shafau; and culinary expert/Helicopter pilot, Captain Toba Abifarin, are bringing something exciting to your screens in March 2024.

These exciting four will be revealed on Cooking with GameChangers, a brand new TV show that is a spinoff of the popular TV show Binging with GameChangers hosted and created by Seyi Banigbe.

The show follows the day-to-day lives of successful entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have excelled in their respective fields. They end up in a cook-off for the “Ultimate GameChanger” title as they make delicious meals to be judged by M.I., Dr. Kaffy, and Captain Toba.

Daniel, who has a phenomenal time playing host to the GameChangers, Judges and audience said “ I love the novelty of the show format and can’t wait for viewers at home to watch and enjoy the show”.

The show creator, Seyi Banigbe, thought it would be great to showcase the softer side of the GameChangers alongside their successful professional lives and considered food to be the one thing that binds every kind of person together irrespective of their profession, gender or job.

“This inspired her to get all of the featured GameChangers into a cooking competition.

Seyi Banigbe said “A part of me wanted to give people more. On Binging with GameChangers, I speak with GameChangers about their growth stories but I wanted to deliver success stories this time in a way that would excite both the eyes and taste buds of the viewers”.

Cooking with GameChangers is scheduled to premiere on the 7th of March. It will air on YouTube and TV stations nationwide.