Etihad Airways to recruit pilots for Boeing, Airbus fleets

The United Arab Emirates (UAE flag) carrier, Etihad Airways, has launched a recruitment drive to hire pilots for both its Airbus and Boeing aircraft fleets, as part of the airline’s expansion strategy. According to the carrier’s official career portal, Etihad Airways is hiring Captains and First Officers for its Airbus A320 fleet, as well as type-rated and non-type-rated First Officers for its Boeing 777 and 787 fleets.

For Captain roles, applicants must have a minimum of 5500 hours total flying time, and a minimum of 2,500 PIC hours on multi-crew, glass cockpit jet aircraft (aircraft with a Flight Management System (FMS) coupled to Auto Flight Director System (APFDS)), and a minimum of 1500 PIC hours on one of the A320 Family aircraft types. Candidates must also hold an unrestricted and current ICAO Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), an unrestricted, Class 1 medical, and be below 55 years of age at the date of joining. Prospective candidates must also demonstrate proficiency in written and verbal English (level 4 or higher), and be current on the A320 aircraft type. Furthermore, holding a current Type Rated Examiner (TRE) or a Type Rated Instructor (TRI) will give applicants more leverage. In case of hours accumulated on flights with inflight relief, 75 per cent of the total hours will be counted towards the required minimum.

Selected candidates will enjoy a comprehensive package of benefits and remunerations, including a starting monthly salary of $9578 (AED35,200), coupled with a flight duty allowance of $14 (AED50) per flying hour. Additionally, Captains will be provided with meal allowances during layovers, ranging between $4 (AED12) and $7 (AED23) per hour. The airline also provides a yearly housing allowance of $46,000 (AED170,000) or company-provided accommodation, based on availability, along with an education allowance of $9,800 (AED36,000) for primary and $13,700 (AED50,400) for secondary education, up to three children.