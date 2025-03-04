Etiaba Congratulates Obi Of Onitsha On New Role As Chairman S’East Council

Share

The former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Virginia Etiaba on Tuesday congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Obi Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe CFR on his elevation as the Chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers Council.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Etiaba described the selection of Achebe as not just most merited, but truly divine in its importance to the embattled people of the South East.

While thanking Almighty God for His Majesty’s life, the former Governor stated that she would remain with him as he led the traditional charge for the emancipation of Ndigbo traditionally and globally.

The statement reads, “May I on behalf of my family felicitate with Your Majesty on this most deserved of elevations, as the Chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers Council.

“Your selection for this role is not just most merited, but truly divine in its importance to our embattled people of the South East.

“While thanking Almighty God for your blessed life, our prayers will remain with you as you lead the traditional charge for the emancipation of Ndigbo traditionally, globally.

“May your reign of splendour as Chairman bring peace and further prosperity to our great people in particular, and to our dear country Nigeria in general.”

