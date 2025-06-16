ETI Picks GED

Share

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has appointed the current Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ayo Adepoju as group executive director.

Adepoju brought two decades of broad-based leadership experience and deep institutional knowledge to the role, having been instrumental in shaping the group’s financial transformation, capital strategy, and long-term resilience.

He has held several key leadership positions within Ecobank since joining in 2012, including group financial controller and group head of business performance and analytics.

Also, Adepoju has led numerous strategic initiatives, including landmark capital market transactions that have significantly enhanced the bank’s presence in international capital markets and strengthened transparency and investor engagement.

Adepoju, who obtained a degree from the University of Lagos is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK.

He has also completed executive education programmes at top business schools, including Harvard Business School.

Share